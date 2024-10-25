Packers Re-Sign DL Jonathan Ford To Practice Squad

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers re-signed DL Jonathan Ford to their practice squad on Friday.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Ellis Merriweather S Omar Brown LB Chris Russell DB Kamal Hadden WR Cornelius Johnson TE Messiah Swinson DB Robert Rochell T Spencer Rolland WR Malik Knowles DL Jonathan Ford

The Packers had an open slot on their practice squad and won’t have to cut a player in a corresponding move.

Ford, 26, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived by the team. Green Bay later brought him back to their practice squad. He was recently activated from injured reserve earlier this week but was waived shortly after.

Ford was active for all 17 games as a rookie but did not play in any games.

Throughout his five-year career at Miami, Ford appeared in 31 games for the Hurricanes and tallied 60 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defended.