Packers Re-Sign Three ERFAs

The Green Bay Packers officially re-signed exclusive rights free agents WR Bo Melton, P Daniel Whelan, and RB Emanuel Wilson on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions Wire.

Wilson, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State back in May but was cut after a few days. He quickly signed on with the Packers and wound up cracking their active roster coming out of the preseason.

Wilson re-signed with the Packers on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 103 rushing attempts for 502 yards (4.9 YPC), to go along with 11 receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Melton, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick to the Titans out of Rutgers in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was let go before his first season. Melton re-joined the practice squad shortly after but was lost to the Packers’ active roster.

He bounced on and off the practice squad in 2023 with Green Bay and was elevated three times before signing to the active roster before the season ended.

In 2024, Melton appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded eight receptions for 91 yards.