Packers Re-Signed ERFA OT Kadeem Telfort

The Green Bay Packers officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent OT Kadeem Telfort on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Telfort, 26, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal in January of last year.

In 2024, Telfort appeared in 16 games for the Packers as an offensive tackle.