Packers Re-Signing LB Nick Niemann

According to Bill Huber, the Packers have re-signed LB Nick Niemann to a one-year contract.

He was prioritized as a core special teamer for Green Bay after some success in that role last year.

Niemann, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

He finished a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a two-year deal with Houston.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Packers.

In 2025, Niemann appeared in seven games for the Packers and recorded 11 total tackles.