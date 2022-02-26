Packers Restructuring Deal Of LT David Bakhtiari

Field Yates reports that the Green Bay Packers are restructuring the deal of LT David Bakhtiari in order to create more cap space heading into the offseason.

According to Yates, the team is converting $11.58 million of Bakhtiari’s salary for 2022 into a signing bonus.

Tom Silverstein notes that this move will create $9.26 million of cap room for the Packers and leaves them over the cap by roughly $29 million.

The Packers have now reworked Bakhtiari, RB Aaron Jones and DT Kenny Clark’s contracts in recent weeks for a total of $23 million of cap space this offseason.

Bakhtiari, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s original contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal.

In 2021, Bakhtiari appeared in and started one game for the Packers at left tackle.

We’ll have more on Bakhtiari and the Packers’ salary cap moves as the news is available.