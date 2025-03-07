NFC Notes: Milton Williams, Packers’ Free Agency, 49ers, Vikings

49ers
The 49ers have been keeping a close eye on defensive ends at the combine, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.
Barrows added that San Francisco met with Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart, who tested off the charts at the combine. An interesting note is that San Francisco is especially interested in the 10-yard split for defensive linemen and Stewart came in at 1.58. For Comparison, DE Nick Bosa posted a 1.62 10-yard split.
Barrows added that this by no means guarantees that Stewart will be the team’s pick 11th overall, but he could be an option for them in the first round, especially if they opt to trade down.
Packers
ESPN’s Rob Demovsky believes the Packers are going to be spenders in free agency and highlighted potential options in the legal negotiating period.
- Demovsky thinks cornerback will be a focus with Jaire Alexander‘s time with the team likely up. He names 49ers’ Charvarius Ward, Vikings’ Byron Murphy II, Chargers’ Asante Samuel Jr., Lions’ Carlton Davis, Jets’ D.J. Reed and Saints’ Paulson Adebo as options.
- Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst have been vocal about their desire to improve the pass rush. To satisfy this, Demovsky brings up Eagles DT Milton Williams, Eagles DE Josh Sweat or Saints DE Chase Young as targets up front.
- Because Gutekunst tends to focus on younger options in free agency, Demvosky doesn’t think signing Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is likely unless Gutekunst “breaks character.”
- Demovsky thinks the receiver market could get tricky because of the age of available options and Gutekunst’s preference for younger players. He mentions a reunion with Davante Adams or a trade for Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf as possibilities.
Vikings
The Vikings are expected to be major spenders in this year’s free agency class, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.
Eagles DT Milton Williams and Colts G Will Fries figure to be at the top of Minnesota’s list as the look to solidify the trenches. If they miss out on those players, there will still be active spending as they look to reinforce their team around whoever is under center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!