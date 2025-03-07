NFC Notes: Milton Williams, Packers’ Free Agency, 49ers, Vikings

49ers

The 49ers have been keeping a close eye on defensive ends at the combine, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Barrows added that San Francisco met with Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart, who tested off the charts at the combine. An interesting note is that San Francisco is especially interested in the 10-yard split for defensive linemen and Stewart came in at 1.58. For Comparison, DE Nick Bosa posted a 1.62 10-yard split.

Barrows added that this by no means guarantees that Stewart will be the team’s pick 11th overall, but he could be an option for them in the first round, especially if they opt to trade down.

Packers

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky believes the Packers are going to be spenders in free agency and highlighted potential options in the legal negotiating period.

Vikings

The Vikings are expected to be major spenders in this year’s free agency class, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

Eagles DT Milton Williams and Colts G Will Fries figure to be at the top of Minnesota’s list as the look to solidify the trenches. If they miss out on those players, there will still be active spending as they look to reinforce their team around whoever is under center.