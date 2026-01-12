Packers Sign 16 Players To Futures Deals For 2026

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed 16 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2026 season:

Lucas Havrisik” width=”300″ height=”200″>

The full list includes:

K Lucas Havrisik OT Brant Banks DL Dante Barnett OG Karsen Barnhart DL Anthony Campbell TE McCallan Castles OT Dalton Cooper TE Drake Dabney DL James Ester CB Tyron Herring LB Jamon Johnson RB Damien Martinez S Mark Perry WR Will Sheppard RB Pierre Strong Jr. TE Messiah Swinson

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Havrisik, 26, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season, but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns’ practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster during the season.

Havrisik later returned to the Browns on a futures deal for the 2024 season and re-signed with them once more back in May. He was cut by Cleveland and later had a brief stint with the Bills before the Packers signed him to their roster.

After a few weeks on the active roster, Havrisik was waived and later re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2025, Havrisik appeared in three games for the Packers and converted all four field goal attempts and 7 of 9 extra point tries.