Packers Sign Fifth-Round LB Collin Oliver

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers have signed fifth-round LB Collin Oliver to a rookie contract on Friday ahead of offseason workouts.
Oliver is the first player from the Packers’ 2025 draft class to sign his rookie deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|23
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|2
|54
|Anthony Belton
|OT
|3
|87
|Savion Williams
|WR
|4
|124
|Barryn Sorrell
|DE
|5
|159
|Collin Oliver
|LB
|Signed
|6
|198
|Warren Brinson
|DT
|7
|237
|Micah Robinson
|DB
|7
|250
|John Williams
|G
Oliver, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State. He was a second-team All-BIG 12 selection in 2022 and 2023, but was limited with a right foot injury as a senior.
Oliver is projected to sign a four-year, $4,603,333 contract that includes a $403,333 signing bonus.
For his career, Oliver appeared in 43 games, making 22 starts and recording 23.5 sacks, 134 tackles, five forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.
