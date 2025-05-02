Packers Sign Fifth-Round LB Collin Oliver

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers have signed fifth-round LB Collin Oliver to a rookie contract on Friday ahead of offseason workouts.

Oliver is the first player from the Packers’ 2025 draft class to sign his rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 23 Matthew Golden WR 2 54 Anthony Belton OT 3 87 Savion Williams WR 4 124 Barryn Sorrell DE 5 159 Collin Oliver LB Signed 6 198 Warren Brinson DT 7 237 Micah Robinson DB 7 250 John Williams G

Oliver, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State. He was a second-team All-BIG 12 selection in 2022 and 2023, but was limited with a right foot injury as a senior.

Oliver is projected to sign a four-year, $4,603,333 contract that includes a $403,333 signing bonus.

For his career, Oliver appeared in 43 games, making 22 starts and recording 23.5 sacks, 134 tackles, five forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.