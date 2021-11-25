Packers Sign LB Nate Orchard To PS, Cut RB Kerrith Whyte

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed LB Nate Orchard to their practice squad and released RB Kerrith Whyte in a corresponding move.

#Packers sign LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/8PBQMqf8rl — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 25, 2021

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines K J.J. Molson G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree DB Shawn Davis DE R.J. McIntosh DE Abdullah Anderson RB Ryquell Armstead LB Ladarius Hamilton LB Nate Orchard G Jon Dietzen

Orchard, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when Cleveland cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2018.

He had brief stints with the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Dolphins before getting released by Miami coming out of last year’s preseason. He signed a one-year deal with Washington back in November and finished out 2019 with Washington.

Orchard re-signed to a one-year deal in 2020, but was waived and later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose back in December and he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad but was released last week.

In 2020, Orchard in three games and recorded two tackles and no sacks for Washington.