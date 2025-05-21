Packers Signed CB Gregory Junior, Waived CB Kaleb Hayes

The Packers announced Wednesday that they have signed CB Gregory Junior and waived CB Kaleb Hayes in a corresponding move.

Junior, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Oachita Baptist in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was waived due to injury in August 2024 and caught on with the Colts’ practice squad in September. He was released a month later before catching on with the Texans in October.

Houston opted to waive Junior last week, and he has now found a new home with Green Bay.

In 2023, Junior appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 11 total tackles and one pass defended.