Packers Signed CB Gregory Junior, Waived CB Kaleb Hayes

The Packers announced Wednesday that they have signed CB Gregory Junior and waived CB Kaleb Hayes in a corresponding move.
Junior, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Oachita Baptist in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
He was waived due to injury in August 2024 and caught on with the Colts’ practice squad in September. He was released a month later before catching on with the Texans in October.
Houston opted to waive Junior last week, and he has now found a new home with Green Bay.
In 2023, Junior appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 11 total tackles and one pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!