Packers Signing 12 Players To Practice Squad, Releasing K Greg Joseph

According to Wes Hodkiewicz, the Packers are releasing K Greg Joseph after initially keeping him on their 53-man roster. The team is also signing 12 players to their practice squad.

The following is a list of players being named to the team’s practice squad:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Nate McCrary RB Ellis Merriweather CB Robert Rochell G/C Lecitus Smith TE Messiah Swinson

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Vikings signed him in February 2021. He returned as a restricted free agent in 2022 and signed another one-year deal in 2023. Joseph then signed on with the Packers to compete for their starting job this offseason.

In 2023, Joseph appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and converted 24 of 30 field goal attempts (80 percent) and 36 of 38 extra points (94.7 percent).