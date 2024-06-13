Packers Signing First-Round OT Jordan Morgan, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Packers are signing first-round OT Jordan Morgan to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Green Bay has now signed all of its picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Jordan Morgan OL Signed 2 45 Edgerrin Cooper LB Signed 2 58 Javon Bullard S Signed 3 88 MarShawn Lloyd RB Signed 3 91 Ty’Ron Hopper LB Signed 4 111 Evan Williams S Signed 5 163 Jacob Monk C Signed 5 169 Kitan Oladapo S Signed 6 202 Travis Glover OT Signed 7 245 Michael Pratt QB Signed 7 255 Kalen King CB Signed

Morgan, 22, was a four-year starter at Arizona who earned honorable mention all-conference in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023 coming off a torn ACL. The Packers used the No. 25 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 25 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,921,437 contract that includes a $6,944,682 signing bonus and will carry a $2,531,170 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Morgan appeared in 41 games and made 37 starts at left tackle.