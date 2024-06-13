Packers Signing First-Round OT Jordan Morgan, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Packers are signing first-round OT Jordan Morgan to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
Green Bay has now signed all of its picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|25
|Jordan Morgan
|OL
|Signed
|2
|45
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|Signed
|2
|58
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Signed
|3
|88
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|Signed
|3
|91
|Ty’Ron Hopper
|LB
|Signed
|4
|111
|Evan Williams
|S
|Signed
|5
|163
|Jacob Monk
|C
|Signed
|5
|169
|Kitan Oladapo
|S
|Signed
|6
|202
|Travis Glover
|OT
|Signed
|7
|245
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|Signed
|7
|255
|Kalen King
|CB
|Signed
Morgan, 22, was a four-year starter at Arizona who earned honorable mention all-conference in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023 coming off a torn ACL. The Packers used the No. 25 pick in the 2024 draft on him.
The No. 25 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,921,437 contract that includes a $6,944,682 signing bonus and will carry a $2,531,170 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his five-year college career, Morgan appeared in 41 games and made 37 starts at left tackle.
