Packers Signing LB Nick Niemann To 53-Man Roster

Bill Huber reports that the Packers are signing former Texans LB Nick Niemann to their 53-man roster.

He was expected to find a new team after being let go by Houston as part of their final roster cuts yesterday.

Niemann, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

He finished a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a two-year deal with Houston.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts yesterday and is going to get a chance on the active roster in Green Bay, rather than the practice squad.

In 2024, Niemann appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 21 tackles and one pass defense.