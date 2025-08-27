Packers Signing QB Clayton Tune To PS

Bill Huber reports that the Packers are signing former Cardinals QB Clayton Tune to their practice squad.

Green Bay is moving on from both QB Sean Clifford and QB Taylor Elgersma, with Huber noting neither is being re-signed to the practice squad.

Tune, 25, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He then wound up being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Cardinals.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

In 2024, Tune appeared in six games for the Cardinals, completing both of his passes for eight total yards.