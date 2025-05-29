Packers Signing UDFA WR Sam Brown Jr.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Packers are signing UDFA WR Sam Brown Jr. out of Miami to a contract.

Brown, 22, was a four-star recruit and the No. 50 receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bloomingdale, Georgia. He committed to West Virginia, where he spent two years before transferring to Houston for two years and Miami of Florida for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Brown appeared in 43 games and recorded 149 receptions for 1,903 yards and nine touchdowns.