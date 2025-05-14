Packers Signing WR Jadon Janke

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are signing WR Jadon Janke to a contract on Wednesday.

Janke, 25, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in May of last year but was cut loose during training camp. He quickly caught on with the Dolphins, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason.

During his college career, Janke appeared in 67 games and recorded 170 receptions for 2,800 yards (16.5 YPC) and 30 touchdowns.