Packers To Exercise Fifth-Year Option On CB Jaire Alexander

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday that they plan to pick up CB Jaire Alexander‘s fifth-year option before the deadline.

The fifth-year option will cost the Packers $13.294 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, per Over The Cap. However, this won’t prevent them from working a long-term deal over the next year or so.

Alexander, 24, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2020, Alexander appeared in 15 total games, accruing 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and a safety. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.