Packers Worked Out Three Running Backs

The Green Bay Packers officially hosted three free agent running backs for tryouts on Monday including RB Micah Bernard, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, and RB Kylin James.

Davis-Price recently tried out for the Jets but left without a deal.

The Packers could use some running back depth at this point, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add someone in the coming days.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him last week.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.