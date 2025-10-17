Panthers Activating WR Jalen Coker From Injured Reserve

Panthers HC Dave Canales said WR Jalen Coker will be activated from injured reserve and play in Week 7, per Darin Gantt.

This entails that Carolina will have to free up a roster spot to make room for Coker.

Coker was placed on short-term injured reserve due to an injured quad he sustained during practice in training camp.

Coker, 23, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster last season and quickly made an impact as a starter.

In 2024, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 receptions for 478 yards (14.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.