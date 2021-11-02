Panthers Adding QB Josh Love To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

Tom Pelissero reports the Carolina Panthers are signing QB Josh Love to their practice squad.

Josh Love

The move comes as QB Sam Darnold is currently in concussion protocol, and QB P.J. Walker would start if Darnold can’t

Carolina needs to make room on their practice squad that includes:

  1. DT Frank Herron (Injured, Suspended)
  2. WR Keith Kirkwood
  3. G Aaron Monteiro
  4. WR C.J. Saunders
  5. TE Stephen Sullivan
  6. QB James Morgan
  7. WR Aaron Parker
  8. G Mike Horton
  9. CB Madre Harper
  10. WR Matt Cole
  11. OT Austen Pleasants
  12. RB Reggie Bonnafon
  13. RB Spencer Brown
  14. P Lachlan Edwards
  15. DE Austin Larkin
  16. WR Devin Smith
  17. WR Willie Snead
  18. QB Josh Love

Love, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2020. He spent the summer with the team before they waived him prior to the start of the season. 

During his four-year college career, Love recorded 578 completions on 1,000 pass attempts (57.8 percent) for 7,206 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. 

