Panthers Adding QB Josh Love To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports the Carolina Panthers are signing QB Josh Love to their practice squad.

The move comes as QB Sam Darnold is currently in concussion protocol, and QB P.J. Walker would start if Darnold can’t

Carolina needs to make room on their practice squad that includes:

Love, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2020. He spent the summer with the team before they waived him prior to the start of the season.

During his four-year college career, Love recorded 578 completions on 1,000 pass attempts (57.8 percent) for 7,206 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.