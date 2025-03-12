Panthers Agree To Terms With RB Rico Dowdle

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year deals with former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle, according to Mike Kaye.

Ian Rapoport adds that the one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million.

Dowdle, 26, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 before catching on with the Cowboys and making the 53-man roster. He missed the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury.

The Cowboys re-signed Dowdle to a one-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 2024, Dowdle appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 1,079 yards on 235 carries to go along with 39 receptions for 249 yards receiving and five touchdowns.