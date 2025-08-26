Panthers Announce 18 Roster Moves To Get To 53

The Carolina Panthers have announced their initial 53-man roster and made a series of moves to get there.

The following players were waived by Carolina on Tuesday:

WR Ja’seem Reed TE Bryce Pierre OL Jarrett Kingston OL Brandon Walton OL Michael Tarquin DE Jared Harrison-Hunte DT Sam Roberts LB Maz Mwansa CB Shemar Bartholomew CB Michael Reid S Trevian Thomas

The Panthers released the following players:

WR Hunter Renfrow DT Shy Tuttle OLB Boogie Basham LB Krys Barnes LB Jon Rhattigan Additionally, the Panthers waived G Ja’Tyre Carter with an injury designation. They also waived RB Raheem Blackshear with an injury settlement, and placed DE LaBryan Ray on injured reserve. Renfrow, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022. Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him. He signed with the Panthers this offseason. In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.