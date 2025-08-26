Panthers Announce 18 Roster Moves To Get To 53

The Carolina Panthers have announced their initial 53-man roster and made a series of moves to get there.
The following players were waived by Carolina on Tuesday:
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- TE Bryce Pierre
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- OL Brandon Walton
- OL Michael Tarquin
- DE Jared Harrison-Hunte
- DT Sam Roberts
- LB Maz Mwansa
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- CB Michael Reid
- S Trevian Thomas
The Panthers released the following players:
- WR Hunter Renfrow
- DT Shy Tuttle
- OLB Boogie Basham
- LB Krys Barnes
- LB Jon Rhattigan
Additionally, the Panthers waived G Ja’Tyre Carter with an injury designation. They also waived RB Raheem Blackshear with an injury settlement, and placed DE LaBryan Ray on injured reserve.
Renfrow, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.
Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him. He signed with the Panthers this offseason.
In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.
