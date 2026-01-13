Panthers Announce They’re Picking Up Fifth-Year Option For Bryce Young

Panthers GM Dan Morgan confirmed that the plan is to pick up the fifth-year option for QB Bryce Young, per Mike Kaye.

This has been the expected outcome for some time, as Young made progress this year in his third season in the league.

The option is projected to be worth $26.527 million, fully guaranteed for the 2027 season. That would rank 20th in the league right now in average annual salary for quarterbacks, so while it’s a major commitment, it’s also cheap if the Panthers see Young as a viable starter.

It also gives the team time to continue to evaluate whether Young is worthy of an extension, and if so, at what level.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers traded up to draft him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $37,955,074 rookie contract that included a $24.6 million signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season, projected to be worth $26.527 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Young appeared in 16 games for the Panthers, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 216 yards on 54 carries with two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Young as the news is available.