Panthers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed TE Jordan Matthews to the active roster.

Additionally, the Panthers have elevated CB Caleb Farley and WR Deven Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 9.

Matthews, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017.

Matthews played out the final year of his four-year, $4,949,269 contract before signing a one-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $1.7 million. The Patriots released Matthews during the preseason with an injury settlement and he then returned to the Eagles.

From there, Matthews signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the 49ers in 2019. He returned to the Eagles for a brief period but ended up back with the 49ers.

San Francisco cut Matthews coming out of the preseason in 2020 but he immediately signed to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the team’s roster and practice squad for two seasons and was signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season before tearing his ACL.

Matthews caught on with the Panthers during the 2023 season on the practice squad and bounced on and off the unit before signing a futures deal for the 2024 season. He was released after training camp but has had multiple stints on the active roster and practice squad.

In 2024, Matthews has appeared in two games for the Panthers and hasn’t recorded a statistic.