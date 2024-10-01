Panthers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Panthers announced the signing of LB Jackson Mitchell to their practice squad and the release of CB Azizi Hearn in a corresponding move.

Mitchell, 23, went undrafted out of Connecticut in 2024 before catching on with the Panthers in May.

He was waived by Carolina in August and subsequently claimed by the Raiders before being waived once again ten days later.

Mitchell is now returning to Carolina for his second stint with the team.

In three seasons with UConn, Mitchell appeared in 47 games and recorded 438 tackles, seven and a half sacks, three interceptions, seven pass deflections, six forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries.