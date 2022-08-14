Panthers Cut Five Players

The Carolina Panthers announced Sunday that they’ve cut five players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to reduce rosters down to 85 players.

The full list includes:

Martin, 24, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.

Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063 when the Packers waived him last year.

The Panthers later signed Martin to their practice squad before adding him to their active roster.

In 2021, Martin appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.

Becker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions.

Unfortunately, the Lions waived Becker a few days later. He caught on with the Bills in June and signed to their practice squad following final cutdowns.

Buffalo brought Becker back on a futures deal for 2020 but he was waived again coming out of camp. He spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad and signed another futures deal for 2021 but unfortunately didn’t make the team or the practice squad.

The Panthers just recently signed him to a contract.

During his college career at Miami (OH), Becker caught 19 passes for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 13 games.