Panthers Cut OLB Kenny Dyson

The Carolina Panthers announced they waived OLB Kenny Dyson on Friday.
Dyson, 23, caught on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in May of last year. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.
In 2024, Dyson appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.
