Panthers Cut Six Players

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers released six players on Wednesday to make room for their recent claims.

The full list includes:

This comes as a corresponding move to claiming six players off of waivers on Wednesday. Each player that was released will likely be a candidate to re-sign with Carolina’s practice squad.

Smith-Marsette, 24, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed Smith-Marsette to a futures contract in February of 2023 before trading him to Carolina in August later that year. He re-signed to a one-year deal with the Panthers this offseason.

In 2023, Smith-Marsette appeared in 17 games and recorded eight catches for 51 yards, while also rushing eight times for 74 yards and a touchdown.