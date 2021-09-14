Panthers Cutting K Ryan Santoso

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are cutting K Ryan Santoso.

Carolina had traded a conditional pick for Santoso to the Giants and would have had to give up a seventh if Santoso played in Week 2 against the Saints.

Santoso had an uneven debut for Carolina, making two field goal attempts but missing an extra point. The Panthers also punted rather than attempt a 51-yard field goal at one point in the first half.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick.

In 2020, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points.