Panthers Designate OL Pat Elflein To Return From IR

The Panthers announced on Wednesday they have designated OL Pat Elflein to return from injured reserve.

The Panthers have designated G Pat Elflein to return from IR. He’s missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Opens a 21-day window to activate him. LT Cam Erving is back after missing last week with a neck problem. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 13, 2021

This opens a three-week window for Elflein to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

Elflein, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed this past offseason.

In 2020, Elflein appeared in seven games for the Vikings and Jets, making seven starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 73 guard out of 80 qualifying players.