Panthers Designate QB Sam Darnold & CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III To Return From IR

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve designated QB Sam Darnold and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III to return from injured reserve.
This opens a three-week window of time for the Panthers to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Darnold, 24, is in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2018 that includes a $20.167 million signing bonus. The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York.
He’s set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season and $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.
In 2021, Darnold has appeared in nine games and recorded 182 completions on 306 pass attempts (59.5 percent) for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.
