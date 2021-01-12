Panthers Have Second Interviews Lined Up With Titans’ Monti Ossenfort & 49ers’ Adam Peters

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers have scheduled follow-up interviews with Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort and 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters a second time for their GM vacancy.

Adam Schefter adds that interview Seattle vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer in person on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Panthers’ job:

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Finalist)

(Finalist) 49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM of college personnel Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) Steelers VP of football administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of football administration Nick Matteo (Declined)

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting. He was promoted to college scouting director in 2016.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. Peters joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise. He was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017.

