Panthers Interested In Re-Signing S Nick Scott

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers have offered a contract to veteran S Nick Scott, who is currently weighing his options.

Mike Kaye points out that the team currently only has two safeties on the roster and would be interested in having Scott fill both a depth and special teams role.

Scott, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract.

Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024 when Cincinnati opted to release him. He then signed with Carolina.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 30 tackles and two passes defended in four starts.

We will have more on Scott as it becomes available.