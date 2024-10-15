Panthers Made Four Roster Moves Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including signing OLB Jacoby Windmon off the Steelers practice squad.

Panthers OLB Tarron Jackson was waived in a corresponding move. The team also swapped LB Shaquille Quarterman for WR Deon Cain on the practice squad.

Quarterman, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami.

He finished his four-year rookie deal worth $3,789,401 and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Quarterman signed with the Eagles in early August but was released days later. He then signed with the Chargers’ practice squad following training camp.

In 2024, Quarterman has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded one total tackle.