Panthers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed OLB Marquis Haynes to their practice squad and released CB Justin Hardee in a corresponding move. 

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

  1. OLB Kenny Dyson
  2. DE TJ Smith
  3. QB Jack Plummer
  4. OLB Thomas Incoom
  5. OL Ja’Tyre Carter
  6. WR Deon Cain
  7. G Brandon Walton
  8. WR Praise Olatoke (International)
  9. RB Dillon Johnson
  10. DE DeShawn Williams
  11. TE Jordan Matthews
  12. DB Alex Cook
  13. WR Deven Thompkins
  14. TE Stephen Sullivan
  15. LB Jackson Mitchell
  16. DB Caleb Farley
  17. OLB Marquis Haynes

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal.

He caught on with the Cardinals’ in August but was released a few days later. 

In 2023, Haynes appeared in seven games for the Panthers making one start and recording 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

