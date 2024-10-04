Panthers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed OLB Marquis Haynes to their practice squad and released CB Justin Hardee in a corresponding move.

Panthers bring back Marquis Haynes to bolster pass-rush grouphttps://t.co/R3D47bcLM3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2024

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal.

He caught on with the Cardinals’ in August but was released a few days later.

In 2023, Haynes appeared in seven games for the Panthers making one start and recording 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.