Panthers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed OLB Marquis Haynes to their practice squad and released CB Justin Hardee in a corresponding move.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- DE TJ Smith
- QB Jack Plummer
- OLB Thomas Incoom
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- WR Deon Cain
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson
- DE DeShawn Williams
- TE Jordan Matthews
- DB Alex Cook
- WR Deven Thompkins
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- LB Jackson Mitchell
- DB Caleb Farley
- OLB Marquis Haynes
Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal.
He caught on with the Cardinals’ in August but was released a few days later.
In 2023, Haynes appeared in seven games for the Panthers making one start and recording 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
