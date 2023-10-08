Panthers Not Interested In Trading Away Legitimate Draft Capital Before Trade Deadline

According to Jonathan Jones, despite reports the Panthers are looking to be active ahead of the trade deadline, his sources say it’s unlikely they would give up significant draft capital.

One told Jones that it’d have to be a “phenomenal” offer for Carolina to consider trading away more picks after giving up everything they did to go up and get QB Bryce Young at No. 1 overall.

In fact, Dianna Russini says the Panthers have hinted to other teams they’re open to trading away players to bring in more picks back.

The Panthers are the NFL’s lone remaining winless team at 0-4, so they’re not just a player or two away from success. Their first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025 belong to the Bears.

Last week it was reported that the Panthers were interested in trading for a No. 1-caliber receiver to help a receiving corps that’s been a part of their early-season struggles.

Right now veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark lead the group along with second-round WR Jonathan Mingo.

Some of the top players to watch at the deadline this year could include Davante Adams, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy among others.

We’ll have more on the Panthers ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.