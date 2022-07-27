Panthers Officially Place LB Shaq Thompson On PUP List

The Carolina Panthers officially placed LB Shaq Thompson on the active/PUP list on Wednesday.

Thompson can be activated any time between now and the start of the regular seaosn.

Thompson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

In 2021, Thompson appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 104 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and five pass defenses.