Panthers Officially Sign OLB Charles Harris, Re-Sign TE Feleipe Franks To PS

The Carolina Panthers announced they have officially signed OLB Charles Harris to the roster.

They also re-signed TE Feleipe Franks to the practice squad.

Harris, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million in March 2022 and he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Harris appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 13 tackles, one and a half sacks and two tackles for loss.

Franks, 26, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end in 2022. Atlanta waived him in 2023 and he later caught on with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and had one pass attempt and was targeted twice but did not record a reception.