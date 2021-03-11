Panthers OT Taylor Moton Officially Signs Franchise Tender

Panthers OT Taylor Moton officially signed his franchise tender on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

The two parties will have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension or Moton would out the season under the franchise tag.

Carolina is on the hook for $13.754 fully guaranteed after tagging Moton.

Back in August, the Panthers and Moton were reportedly in extension negotiations but a deal never materialized.

Moton, 26, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal that paid him a base salary of $1.032 million last season.

In 2020, Moton appeared in all 16 games at right tackle for the Panthers. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 13 overall tackle out of 79 players.