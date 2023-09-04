Panthers Place LB Marquis Haynes On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that they are placing LB Marquis Haynes on injured reserve due to a back injury, meaning he will at least miss the first four games of the season.

Marquis Haynes placed on injured reservehttps://t.co/EK4zoFifRo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 4, 2023

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal/

In 2022, Haynes appeared in all 17 games and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, and four pass defenses.

We will have more news on Haynes as it becomes available.