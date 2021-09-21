Panthers Place OL Pat Elflein On Injured Reserve

The Panthers announced they have placed OL Pat Elflein on injured reserve.

The Panthers placed guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve Tuesday. https://t.co/eEID4JMWOe — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 21, 2021

Elflein had started the first two games of the season for the Panthers at left guard before injuring his hamstring. He’ll be eligible to come off of IR after three games.

Elflein, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed this past offseason.

In 2020, Elflein appeared in seven games for the Vikings and Jets, making seven starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 73 guard out of 80 qualifying players.