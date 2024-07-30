Panthers Place RB Rashaad Penny On Reserve/Retired List

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed RB Rashaad Penny on the reserve/retired list.

Penny had been competing for a backup spot in Carolina or a role as a kickoff returner under the new format.

However, this might end up being the end of the road for the former first-rounder.

Carolina filled the open roster spot by signing WR Tayvion Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky.

Penny, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

Penny departed last year for a one-year contract with the Eagles. He caught on with the Panthers this past offseason.

In 2023, Penny appeared in three games for the Eagles and rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries to go along with one reception for five yards receiving and no touchdowns.