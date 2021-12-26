Panthers Place WR Brandon Zylstra On COVID-19 List

The Panthers announced WR Brandon Zylstra has been placed on the COVID-19 list ahead of today’s game against the Buccaneers.

Brandon Zylstra placed on reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/3xIF7tBtCG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2021

Practice squad WR C.J. Saunders has been elevated to the roster as a replacement.

Zylstra, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Concordia back in 2016. The Edmonton Eskimos later signed him to a contract and he spent two years in Canada.

The Vikings signed Zylstra to a futures deal in 2018. He ended up making the final roster in 2018 before being released during final cutdowns in 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Zylstra has appeared in 11 games for the Panthers, catching 18 passes on 23 targets for 250 yards and one touchdown.