Panthers Re-Sign LB Claudin Cherelus To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are re-signing LB Claudin Cherelus to a one-year deal on Friday.

Carolina declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this week, making him an unrestricted free agent, but has decided to bring him back.

Cherelus, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alcorn State in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets. However, the Jets waived Cherelus coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Panthers.

In 2025, Cherelus appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 tackles and one pass defense.