Panthers Re-Signing DE Henry Anderson To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers have agreed to terms with DE Henry Anderson on a one-year extension through 2023.

Anderson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.

He re-signed with New York to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him.

Anderson then landed with the Patriots on a one-year deal before tearing his pectoral four games into the season and missing the remainder of the year. New England cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Panthers.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 18 tackles and three tackles for loss.