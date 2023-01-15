Panthers Receive Permission To Interview Sean Payton

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching job.

Payton now has permission to interview with the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos and Texans.

There was some question about whether the Panthers would be allowed to speak with Payton, given that the Saints still hold his rights and they’re a division rival. However, that no longer appears to be an issue.

It’s worth mentioning that the Saints are expected to request at least a first-round pick in a trade for Payton, so the cost will be high when you also include the salary he’s likely to command.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Panthers’ job:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested, Declined)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.