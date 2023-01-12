Panthers Request Interview With 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers have requested an interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the Panthers updated search:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.