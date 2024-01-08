Panthers Request Interviews With Buccaneers AGM Mike Greenberg, Giants AGM Brandon Brown & Chiefs Exec Brandt Tilis

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have requested an interview with Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg for their GM vacancy.

Tom Pelissero reports they have also requested permission to interview Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis.

These are the first reported candidates for Carolina after firing former GM Scott Fitterer this morning.

Brown, 34, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

Tilis interned with the Raiders in college and worked for three years in the league office before joining the Chiefs in 2010 as a cap analyst.

He’s been in Kansas City for 14 years and worked his way up to VP of football operations in 2021.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ GM search as the news is available.