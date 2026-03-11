Panthers Restructured Contract Of DT Derrick Brown

According to Spotrac, the Panthers have restructured the contract of DT Derrick Brown to pick up some extra cap space this offseason.
Carolina converted $16.9 million of Brown’s salary into a signing bonus, adding two void years, and clearing $13.5 million of cap space in 2026.
Brown, 27, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He finished the final year of his four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract, which included a $14,739,203 signing bonus, last season. The organization picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, which was fully guaranteed at $11.665 million.
Carolina signed him to a four-year, $96 million extension in April of 2024, worth $63.165 million guaranteed. He only appeared in one game that season, recording three tackles before suffering a season ending knee injury.
In 2025, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 73 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and seven pass defenses.
