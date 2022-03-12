Panthers Restructuring Contract Of OL Pat Elflein

Field Yates reports that the Carolina Panthers are restructuring the contract of OL Pat Elflein.

Yates adds that the team is converting $4.865 million of Elflein’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus to create $2,432,500 in cap space.

Elflein, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed this past offseason.

In 2021, Elflein appeared in and started nine games for the Panthers at guard.